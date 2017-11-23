Black Friday deal alert! This Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 bundle comes with GT Sport and Hidden Agenda for only £199.99

This is it. Out of all the best Black Friday gaming deals going live this week, this is the deal you've been looking for. Amazon is bundling three relatively new (and pretty good) games into one single package, alongside the beautifully white PS4 slim console (500GB), all for just under £200 to UK customers.

In essence, what you'll be getting is the Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 bundle, which comes with the console and a copy of the recently released first-person shooter, in addition to Gran Turismo Sport (the latest title in Sony's critically acclaimed racing sim series) and Hidden Agenda (a new party game from the devs behind Until Dawn) thrown in for good measure.

PS4 bundle: Nab the Star Wars Battlefront 2 White PS4 (500GB) bundle with GT Sport and Hidden Agenda for only £199.99.

This bundle is normally going for nearly £280 on any other day, so pick it up while stocks last to reap your Black Friday savings, big time. If Star Wars and sports racing isn't your thing, don't worry, there's plenty of other great PS4 Black Friday deals going around at the moment, and we have you covered for all of them.

For example, you can currently bag yourself an amazing PlayStation VR bundle deal from Argos right now, which includes the headset, PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds, and a free copy of Skyrim VR all for £249.99. It's Christmas come early!