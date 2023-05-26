Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player creates fully working Metal Gear Rex replica

It's the beginning of a new day, which means someone's made something else wildly creative in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This time though, someone's really taken their Ultrahand ability to the next level, literally recreating the iconic Metal Gear Rex from the original Metal Gear Solid in Tears of the Kingdom, complete with a working railgun. As the caption brilliantly reads: "Colonel, he's on the move!"

This truly is a weapon to finally surpass Metal Gear. The working railgun is an absolute stroke of genius as well, and we can imagine it shreds hordes of Bokoblins as easily as Link could blink. Then again, Metal Gear Rex is probably one hell of a drain on Link's battery when it's on the move.

Weirdly enough, this isn't even the first time someone's built a mech in Tears of the Kingdom, and you know a game's player base is creative when you can write that. Hell, this latest Zelda game is just becoming a showcase for imagination using the Ultrahand ability, and the entire thing is just wildly progressing each week.

We can't help but wonder what the heads at Nintendo think of these sort of creations. Is Eiji Aonuma flabbergasted with all the mechs? Is Hidemaro Fujibayashi impressed by things he didn't think were previously possible? We'd love to get their reactions, but we don't think that's happening anytime soon.

If you're a long-time Metal Gear Solid fan, you'll be glad to know the Metal Gear Solid collection just added two more games - Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2. That's five absolute bangers all contained in one collection later this year.

