Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting (partial) blame for the UK's record inflation

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been cited as a notable source of monetary inflation in the UK.

Inflation figures published by the UK's Office for National Statistics today confirmed that rates would stay high, and while several factors far beyond my tiny mind have contributed to that, one of those is thought to be the new Zelda game. BBC economics editor Faisal Islam tweeted this morning citing HSBC, who suggest that "strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to a release of - aptly titled - 'Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'."

No Beyoncé effect in UK inflation numbers for May - her tour started June…. But numbercrunchers at HSBC says may have been a “Zelda” effect“strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to release of - aptly titled - "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"” pic.twitter.com/1GrJSoeVFWJune 21, 2023 See more

The ONS report doesn't mention Zelda by name, but it does note a relatively high rate for its 'recreation and culture' section. It also suggests, however, that while that might be the highest rate since 1991, "short-term movements in live music fees and computer game prices should be interpreted with a degree of caution as these movements depend upon the acts that are touring and the composition of bestseller charts respectively." The inclusion of live music within this section refers to a phenomenon often called the 'Beyonce effect' due to the star's ability to shift tickets.

While Zelda might be a factor, plenty of people aren't convinced that she's more important for UK inflation than things like Brexit or the recent actions of some of our elected officials. What we do know, however, is that Tears of the Kingdom was a massive sales success , becoming the fastest-selling game in the series' three-decade history. While the exact breakdown of sales isn't clear, the game spent a month at the top of national boxed charts, only being dethroned by another juggernaut, Diablo 4.