How to get horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and ride across Hyrule in style

You can ride horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but you'll need to have made it from the Sky realm to the Surface and paid a visit to Lookout Landing. The first time you chat to the stable master at Lookout Landing, he tells you that the stable is closed at the moment. But if you come back later, perhaps after you've unlocked the mysteries of those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom geoglyphs and discovered your first memory, you'll be able to help fix the stable roof and restore the horse sanctuary to functionality.

Catching a wild horse and taming it isn't quite as simple, though. That being said, it's well worth the patience when you consider how genuinely huge Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is; traversing all those maps will be much easier with a noble steed, trust me. Here's how to catch and ride horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, including some good map spots to scout for catchable ponies. Don't forget to hold apples in front of them to feed them a tasty snack!

How to get a horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock horses and horse riding in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you'll need to return to Lookout Landing's mini-stable and check back for when The Incomplete Stable side quest becomes available. Fixing the stable roof is easy enough to do using Ultrahand, the first of your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities : simply lift the discarded plank of wood and slot it into place, turning it with R and the joystick to ensure proper placement.

Once you've placed the wood, stable master Lester will tell you how to go about catching a wild horse and registering it as your own. You'll also start earning Pony Points whenever you board or rest at a stables, and these points amount to some impressive rewards. They're a great transport option when you can't use your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom glider, especially when traveling on low land!

How to catch wild horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To catch a wild horse, walk up behind them while crouching and tap the A button when the Mount interaction appears. Then hold the L bumper to soothe your fussy new friend, and they will calm down rather quickly. Now you can ride your horse back to the nearest stables or mini-stable, register them, and choose their name. Congratulations: you now have your own horsey friend to go galloping in the wilderness with! Be sure to keep raising your relationship with your pony by feeding them apples, too; just hold an apple in your hand and walk up to their nose.

You can find plenty of wild horses just south of Lookout Landing, and also outside the Woodland Stable east of the floating Hyrule Castle when you look at it on your map. Horses are one of the more game-guided gameplay features compared to others, such as figuring out what those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul gems are actually for, so be sure to check out that guide too if you're curious.

