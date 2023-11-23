Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, aka my personal Game of the Year, is (almost) the cheapest we've ever seen it at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, quite simply, one of the best games of 2023, making this current discount pretty special. In fact, as part of Walmart's first wave of Black Friday reductions, this bargain is only a few dollars off the cheapest we've seen Link's latest open-world adventure since it landed in May of this year – meaning if you're yet to return to the rolling hills (and clouds) of Hyrule and beyond, then now might be the perfect time to do so.

At $49.99 (previously $69.99) from Walmart, you're getting a game that is as big as it is ambitious, filled with monsters and marvel, and some of the most unique and engrossing building mechanics I've ever seen in a video game to date. As the most forward-thinking game in the series' storied almost-40-year history, it's no surprise that Tears of the Kingdom sits atop our list of the best Zelda games , and garnered a 4.5-star rating in our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review.

Besides a flash sale from Walmart that (briefly) had the game priced at $47, this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal brings us down to the cheapest we've seen The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet.

Save $20 - This year has hardly been shy of top games, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is among the best video games of 2023. Building on the magnificent sprawling open-world of its forerunner there's so much to see and do - an absolute bargain at just under $50. Buy it if: ✅ You like open world adventures ✅ You enjoyed Breath of the Wild Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't enjoy Breath of the Wild Price Check: Amazon



Should you buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

From GamesRadar+'s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review:



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was worth the six year wait. I knew it by the second hour – a slow, steady relief washed over me; the realisation that the nail-biting saga of gaming's most awaited sequel in years was going to have a happy ending for all us players after all. It was a relief soon followed by the simple, giddy thrill of knowing I had a really big, really good game to enjoy in the weeks to follow.

Tears of the Kingdom is a game where you can build a makeshift mechanical cannon-equipped glider, fly it into the back of a three-headed ice dragon, then meld your sword with that dragon's own exhaled projectiles and effectively beat it with its own breath. Then scoop up the loot, leap into the nearest tower, and fire yourself into a low orbit to choose where you want to swoop down for your next adventure.

So... Yep. It's definitely worth the wait.

