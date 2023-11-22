Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a Studio Ghibli film in this fan-made Unreal Engine 5 anime, and it's 18 minutes of pure joy

Insert quote here

A couple of weeks ago, I was raving about a trailer for a longer video imagining the world of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in the style of Hayao Miyazaki's work with Studio Ghibli. Today, that full 18-minute video from the talented content creator RwanLink is here, and it is every bit worth the wait.

I won't spoil anything, but the video plays out like a cross between a mini, self-contained anime episode and a third-person video game featuring some genuinely stunning animations and renders of iconic locations. The music, composed by Marie-France Gilbert or Mosik as they're known on YouTube, is particularly enchanting, whether it's the triumphant theme from Hyrule Field or Epona's Song, sparsely arranged as an ambient tune that put me right at the edge of tears.

"Having previously focused on creating realistic environments, I decided to venture into something different this time. As a passionate admirer of Studio Ghibli films, I drew inspiration from their aesthetic and seamlessly incorporated it into the world of Zelda Ocarina of Time, paying homage to the game's 25th anniversary," says RwanLink of the project.

RwanLink says it took him more than 600 hours in a four-month timespan to complete the video, which features more than 30 different characters. Sadly, Nintendo and Ghibli haven't announced any intention to collaborate on something remotely like this, but at least we have the newly announced live-action Zelda movie to look forward to.

