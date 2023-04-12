Zelda fans are preparing for a Tears of the Kingdom bombshell on par with Breath of the Wild's final trailer

The final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to go live on April 13, and in the hours leading up to its launch, fans are preparing - or at least hoping - for a bombshell on par with the final Breath of the Wild trailer.

If you missed news of the final Tears of the Kingdom trailer, Nintendo has announced that it's "roughly three minutes long" and will be livestreamed through YouTube (opens in new tab) at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, 29 days before the launch of the game. We have no idea what the content of the trailer will be, but this is likely to be our final source of information on the game ahead of launch, so expectations are high.

But it's really the final Breath of the Wild trailer that's sending the hopes of fans skyrocketing. That final trailer was released on January 12, 2017, 50 days before the release of Breath of the Wild. It's since become legendary among Zelda fans for its cinematic presentation, gorgeous music, and overwhelming sense of drama and adventure.

In practical terms, it showed quite a bit. That final trailer was our first look at such essential Breath of the Wild elements like Calamity Ganon, the Divine Beasts, and many of the flashback cutscenes that told the game's story. But it's less about the content of the trailer and more about the vibes, which are what really have Zelda fans excited for the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer.

"If it’s anywhere near as good as that BotW trailer then I'm gonna be stuck thinking about this game for the next month," as one Reddit user (opens in new tab) puts it.

"BotW’s final trailer is, to this day, the best video game trailer I have ever watched," another says (opens in new tab). "I don’t think it can be topped, but I just want to feel this tingling in my back and rumbling in my chest again. I want the epicness, the grandeur, the orchestra. Please Nintendo, I need just one final push to be sent over the edge with excitement for this game."

Perhaps this comment (opens in new tab) puts it most succinctly: "Sometimes I rewatch that trailer just to feel something."

As far as concrete hopes, well, fans are still looking for a glimpse at traditional dungeons, the one traditional Zelda element that just about everyone was disappointed to find missing from Breath of the Wild. We'll certainly have plenty of footage to endlessly speculate over very soon.

