Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Switch icons are back before Tears of the Kingdom launches

Nintendo Switch Online members can bag some special Breath of the Wild rewards before Tears of the Kingdom releases.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that several Breath of the Wild-related icons would be returning for Nintendo Switch Online members to download in the coming weeks. This is all part of the big build-up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launching next month in May.

Nintendo Switch Online加入者の方は、プラチナポイントと交換で、Nintendo Switch本体のユーザーアイコンをカスタマイズできます。本日より週替わりで、『ゼルダの伝説 ブレス オブ ザ ワイルド』のパーツを復刻配信します。この機会をお見逃しなく。 #BreathoftheWildhttps://t.co/0MbBAaBTKt pic.twitter.com/eUp4cJK176April 27, 2023 See more

As you can see above, each wave contains Zelda and Link icons, along with a Guardian, Link fighting against Malice, and Link standing proudly beside a good horse. As is usual with Nintendo Switch icons, each wave will be available one after the other in successive weeks.

The first wave of icons are actually available right now for Nintendo Switch Online members on April 27. They'll be sticking around for exactly a week until May 4, when they'll be replaced by the second wave, which will be available until May 11, just one day before Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12.

You'd probably expect Nintendo Switch Online to make Tears of the Kingdom icons available to coincide with the sequel's big release, but they could still be coming further down the line. With the likes of Splatoon 3 or Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for example, Nintendo made special icons available only when each game released, and not prior to the launches.

We recently played Nintendo's big sequel for ourselves, and it's bigger and bolder than its predecessor. Check out our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preview for what we made of a few hours exploring the new Hyrule.

You can also read our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide for a look at how to get your hands on the Collector's Edition before launch.