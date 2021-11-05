Zack Snyder teases Army of the Dead 2’s biggest, weirdest addition: portals to "other realms"

Army of the Dead has already remixed the zombie genre, pulling off a heist movie that became one of Netflix’s most-watched movies of the year.

Its sequel, now titled Planet of the Dead, aims to go one further: director Zack Snyder is teasing a sci-fi horror movie with time loops and portals. He’s nothing if not ambitious.

"[Writer Shay Hatten] and I have been talking about the straight sequel to Army of the Dead being possibly a sci-fi actioner with horror elements," Snyder explained to Variety.

Snyder went on to say that the animated series, Lost Vegas, "delves deeply into the ‘why’ of the zombie apocalypse and where the zombies come from exactly."

As for the sequel? "I think the time loops, portals, doorways to other realms, things of that nature, are very much in play," Snyder teased.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted Army of the Dead dropping breadcrumbs hinting at a larger conspiracy with a more sci-fi bent. Vanderohe’s time loop scene, robot zombies, and aliens were all featured at points.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Snyder previously hinted Army of the Dead’s time loop theory would become cemented in the sequel.

"All your time loop fun that you can have, there's a lot of cool enhancements that are baked in now," Snyder said. "I can't wait to make the sequel to Army of the Dead, so that we can see how then all of those things manifest."

It might be a while until we see what Snyder is cooking up in his Planet of the Dead, but it all sounds out of this world. In the meantime, check out more of the best Netflix movies available on the streaming service.