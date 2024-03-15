Zack Snyder wants to make more Rebel Moon movies – it’s just a matter of whether Netflix will let him make more

Zack Snyder wants to make more Rebel Moon movies, he's just waiting for the go-ahead.

The director tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Star Trek: Discovery season 5 on the cover, that there's more stories in this world to tell. "If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal," Snyder says. "The fact that we do know where it’s going allows us to make sure that other stories [from other writers, in other media] don’t do something that’s not consistent.

"I think in an ideal world, we’d definitely have a longer arc to this giant universe, and then at that point I would be happy to hand it off to someone else. But I know what I want to do with it."

The filmmaker also shared his thoughts on the Netflix algorithm, which is how the streamer determines whether to commission more movies or shows. When SFX asks if he’s used Netflix’s extensive viewer data to inform his artistic decisions on The Scargiver, he says his method remains old school.

"How people have consumed the product, if you want to put it that way, really hasn’t changed the way I make movies and it never really has," he admits. "I’m not really a focus group filmmaker. And by the way, if that’s how you want to make a movie, that’s 100% fine with me. It’s just not the way I do it."

The first part of Rebel Moon, A Child of Fire, did pretty well on the streamer too, landing over 60 million views worldwide in its first 10 days. As producer Deborah Snyder puts it: "That’s big box office! Not many movies get that kind of reach."

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is released on April 19.

