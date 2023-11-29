Zack Snyder says Rebel Moon could have a "trilogy of sequels" – but that’s not as confusing as it sounds

Director Zack Snyder has big plans for his new Netflix sci-fi franchise Rebel Moon - and that includes a "trilogy of sequels."

On whether Rebel Moon would continue after its initial two movies (December's Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is to be followed by The Scargiver next April), Snyder admits in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover, "I don’t know how much I would love that."

"I mean, it’s happening with the comic books in some way, and it’s happening with the animated film, though I’ll probably direct that. It’s happening with the podcast," Snyder says, referring to the multimedia plan for Rebel Moon growing out from the seeds sown by the first movie.

"These are stories that we pitch to each other and I have to hear them and say, ‘That’s cool, that works in the world.’ So it’s happening on a small scale right now... A trilogy of sequels is cool," he says with a sly smile.

In fact, Snyder has already planned out the series’ ultimate ending. "I’m not exactly sure how long it would take to get there, but we do know where it goes."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire is on Netflix from 22 December, Part Two: The Scargiver from 19 April 2024. The above is just a snippet from our interview with Zack Snyder, available in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available on newsstands from Friday, December 1. For even more from SFX, sign up for the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.