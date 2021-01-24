You can unlock this secret Isu weapon in Assassin's Creed Valhalla just by whacking a pile of rocks

A canny Assassin's Creed Valhalla player has discovered you can unlock a powerful Isu bow just by whacking a pile of rocks.

As demonstrated in this video by JorRaptor, players should head up to Northumbria and visit Brunson Turret. In the nearby lake, you'll find a small island – and here's when the magic happens.

I can't even begin to understand how someone might have accidentally stumbled upon this, but if you whack the rock a few times – noting that, unlike other piles of ore, it doesn't break up – quick save, and log out, eventually you'll respawn in front of a broken pile of rocks and then see the secret Nodens' Arc bow unlock, popping up as a newly acquired item on your screen (thanks, Kotaku ).

Right now it's presumed this is either a bug or, in the very least, a cheese, so it's possible Ubisoft might move quickly to prevent more players gaining the powerful weapon so easily, so head up to Northumbria sooner rather than later if you fancy grabbing the bow yourself.

