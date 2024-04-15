You can save $300 on Avatar and Root RPGs thanks to this massive TTRPG bundle

Magpie Games is a studio with quite the portfolio, consisting of highlights like Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game (based on the super popular Nickelodeon animated series) and Root: The Roleplaying Game, based on what I think is the cutest war game ever. And now, you can get those RPGs for hundreds less of dollars less than usual.



Like any of the best tabletop RPGs , Magpie Games’ TTRPGs have plenty of depth to explore, and so they benefit from you picking up additional content to expand their mechanics and story elements. While building up your RPG library can get pricey, this book bundle from Humble delivers an unbelievable three-figure discount that makes the process far more affordable.



Until April 20, you can pick up a collection of Magpie Games’ greatest hits for as little as $5. If you fancy going all out, pick up the full Best of Magpie Games bundle for $35 at Humble , containing 30 books to the value of $395. Not only will you receive the PDFs to add to your digital RPG library, you’ll also receive a physical copy of the Avatar Legends RPG starter set.

Best of Magpie Games | $395 $35 at Humble

Save $360 - This majorly discounted mega bundle consists of 30 rulebooks, sourcebooks, and supplemental content for 14 different tabletop RPG games. While it’s $35 for the full 30-item selection, you can pick up a 9-item bundle for as little as $5. This is easily the best offer you can get for all these RPG books, as nothing else comes close.



UK price: From £3.94 at Humble



Buy it if:

✅ You want lots of variety

✅ You’re a massive fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender



Don’t buy if:

❌ You feel committed to a particular tabletop RPG system

(Image credit: Leder Games)

Best of Magpie Games Humble Bundle contents

Pay at least $5 to get:

Our Last Best Hope

The Play’s the Thing

By No Means Vulgar

Crossroads Carnival

Passing

The Ward: Acute Care Edition

Fate Codex Anthology – Year One

Fate Codex Anthology – Year Two

Fate Codex Anthology – Year Three

Pay at least $15 to get:

Masks: A New Generation – Core Book

Masks: A New Generation – Halcyon City Herald Collection

Masks: A New Generation – Unbound

Masks: A New Generation – Secrets of Aegis

Cartel RPG

Pasion de las Pasiones

Epyllion: A Dragon Epic

Undying

Pay at least $20 to get:

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Core Book

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game — Wan Shi Tong’s Adventure Guide

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Starter Set (Digital PDF)

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – An Urgent Request

Bluebeard’s Bride – Core Book

Bluebeard’s Bride – Book of Rooms

Bluebeard’s Bride – Book of Lore

Bluebeard’s Bride – Book of Mirrors

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Core Book

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Travelers & Outsiders

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Clearing Booklet

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Clearing Map Pack

Pay at least $35 to get:

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Starter Set (Physical)

(Image credit: Magpie Games)

Should you buy the Best of Magpie Games Humble Bundle?

While the Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game and Root: The Roleplaying Game are the undeniable stars of this bundle, there are some really interesting unsung RPG gems hidden in the bundle too. All in all, you’ll receive heaps of content for games that provide plenty of range in theme, setting, and systems.



Whether you want to play as a woodland critter, a legendary airbender, or a superhero, this bundle provides enough content to wet any RPG fan’s appetite for many, many sessions to come.



Not to mention, any additional tips you add to your purchase can go towards supporting Humble’s charity partner, Child’s Play. That way, you can not only feel great about landing a solid bargain, but you can also feel all warm and fuzzy about doing something charitable. Nice!

