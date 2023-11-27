You can now use a DualSense with your PS1 and PS2 for less thanks to Cyber Monday

I love retro controllers, but even I'm eager to get my hands on 8bitdo's Retro Receiver for PS1 and PS2. As much as I'm into hardware preservation, I can't blame anyone for wanting to play retro PlayStation games with a modern gamepad. So, rather than trying to use a pad that has been the victim of FIFA rage throughout the years, you'll want to pick the receiver up while it's cheaper for Cyber Monday.

If you wander over to Amazon, you'll be able to grab the 8Bitdo Retro Receiver for PS1 and PS2 for under $20. Naturally, that's thanks to a Cyber Monday gaming deal knocking it down from $24.99 to $19.99, which could be the excuse you need to buy the retro accessory. To get access to the deal, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime, but you'll be able to nab a 30-day free trial if you want to avoid paying extra.

Just in case you're confused about how the 8Bitdo Retro Receiver actually works, allow me to fill you in. The dongle plugs into your original PS1 or PS2 controller port just like an OG gamepad, but rather than using wires, it'll connect to a variety of modern pads using Bluetooth. Compatible controllers include the Dualshock 4, Dualsense, all Xbox Wireless controllers after the original Xbone, the Switch Pro controller, and even the Wii U controller. Naturally, it'll hook up to a bunch of 8bitdo options too, so you can finally send your rattly console's pad into retirement.

Save $5 - That's right, hooking a Dualsense controller up to your original PS1 or PS2 just got even cheaper, and it's thanks to a 20% off Cyber Monday Prime members deal. You'll want to ensure you've got a Prime account to hand, as you'll be able to grab the retro gaming dongle for its lowest price yet.

✅ You've got a spare Bluetooth controller

✅ Your original gamepads have seen better days Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a retro gaming purist

Price check: Walmart $24.99 | Best Buy OOS

Should you buy the 8Bitdo Retro Receiver for PS1 and PS2?

At $19.99, it's hard to think of any reasons why OG PlayStation fans shouldn't pick the 8Bitdo Retro Receiver up. Not only are original controllers hard to come by, but you'll be able to sink time into old RPGs using a more ergonomic pad. Again, I really love the original Dualshock, so it takes a lot for me to admit that I'd rather be using an Xbox Wireless Controller during my next Dragon Quest 8 session. Plus, it'll actually save you from wearing down your old pad any further, ultimately enabling it to live a longer life without having to deal with your sweaty palms.

