Xenoblade Chronicles 3 won't be the end of the series, and its DLC will be as big as Torna - The Golden Country

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is far bigger than the second game, and its DLC will be a similar size to Torna - The Golden Country.

Earlier today, on July 28, Nintendo published the third and final volume of its interviews with three key creatives on Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Throughout the new interview, co-game director Koh Kojima reveals that the total walkable area in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is "over five times larger" than that of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Considering Xenoblade Chronicles 2 wasn't exactly a small game by any means, the sequel is nothing short of massive. Elsewhere in the interview, producer Genki Yokota reveals that the amount of content in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 outstrips the amount of content in both the previous two main games in the series.

Elsewhere in the chat, Yokota brings up the forthcoming DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is slated to include all-new story content. Yokota reveals that the developers at Monolith Soft are considering making the DLCs "volume of content" as large as that of Torna - The Golden Country.

For those unaware, Torna - The Golden Country was a post-launch story chapter for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and it was so big that it received a standalone release separate from the base game. Considering Monolith Soft is weighing up a similar amount of content for Xenoblade Chronicles 3's new DLC, that's saying something.

Finally, Yokota casually confirms that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 won't mark the end of the series. "Yes, it will still go on! I want to keep it going as long as possible!" the producer says when asked about Xenoblade Chronicles continuing after the latest release.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches tomorrow on July 29 for the Nintendo Switch. Be warned: if you're looking forward to the new sequel, spoilers are already floating around on internet forums and social media sites, as retail copies of the game shipped early at the beginning of this week.

Earlier this month, scalpers were already reselling Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Special Edition for well over $300.