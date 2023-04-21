XDefiant's beta won't be extended after all

A producer previously suggested the beta could be extended after server outages

Tom Clancy's XDefiant
XDefiant's ongoing beta won't be extended after server outages plagued the beta earlier this week.

On April 19, an XDefiant executive producer tweeted that Ubisoft could extend XDefiant's ongoing open beta thanks to server issues that had wreaked havoc in the game earlier in the week. However, when Ubisoft announced XDefiant's beta had surpassed one million players yesterday, the developer quietly reaffirmed that the beta wouldn't be extended.

The XDefiant open beta was always slated to end later this week on April 23, even before the beta first began and the server troubles arose. Now, the tweet above from the XDefiant development team confirms that the beta is still slated to end later this week on the same date, wrapping up on Sunday, April 23 at precisely 11 p.m. PT/2 a.m. ET the next day.

It's worth noting that alongside the XDefiant producer's comments, servers appeared to stablize right around the same time. Given this was two days ago, with roughly five days still to go in the beta's original timetable, perhaps it isn't surprising Ubisoft opted not to extend the open beta, and give the dev team even more work to do after they'd fixed the servers.

XDefiant is basically Ubisoft's foray into the fast-paced first-person shooter scene, drawing from their games like The Division and Ghost Recon, while looking to Overwatch and Valorant for new inspiration. We quite like the new game when we played it in our XDefiant hands-on preview, but it proved a pretty difficult game to get acclimated to.

