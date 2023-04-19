Ubisoft may extend XDefiant beta after server troubles

Ubisoft may extend XDefiant's ongoing beta after server issues and other bugs.

As first reported by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), XDefiant executive producer Mark Rubin took to Twitter earlier this week, to let players know Ubisoft is considering extending the ongoing beta. XDefiant's ongoing beta is set to wrap up later this week on April 23, and right now at least, there's been no confirmation from Rubin or Ubisoft that the beta will be extended.

Oh, and if all goes well and the servers finally gain some stability then I think we should look at extending the Beta but I have to see what that would mean for team.April 15, 2023 See more

The core issue surrounding XDefiant's ongoing beta seems to be server stability. Since Rubin first tweeted about the issue on April 15, XDefiant has seen improvements for its servers on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, to the point where Rubin was confidently able to tweet earlier today on April 19 that servers on all systems were up and running properly.

UPDATE: Servers should be back up and running. If you are still getting stuck at 100% trying to get to the main menu let me know.April 19, 2023 See more

The XDefiant beta was never an open beta, which has likely helped Ubisoft manage player numbers. Only a select number of applicants for the beta, which began last week, where ever accepted into the closed beta session, and you've got to imagine Ubisoft likely shut off new players entering the game once the servers began to show signs of instability.

Nonetheless, we're still in the dark as to whether XDefiant's closed beta will actually be extended. It looks like players will have four full days of unimpeded access now that the servers will be restored, and can finally access the 6v6 team-based shooter from Ubisoft in full.

If you're unfamiliar with XDefiant, it's basically the latest shooter in the Tom Clancy series, combining elements of Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon, with a little blend of Overwatch for good measure. You can read our full XDefiant hands-on impressions for what we made of Ubisoft's new shooter.

If you're still looking to be in with a chance of playing Ubisoft's latest foray into the shooter genre, you can check out our guide on how to play the XDefiant closed beta for more.