How to play in the XDefiant closed beta

The XDefiant closed beta is now live until April 23 but to get in, you’ll need to register on the game’s website to have a chance of getting in. Once you’ve registered, it’s a case of waiting and hoping that you’ll get invited into the beta for Ubisoft’s new franchise mash-up shooter. You’ll be able to hop into 6v6 matches across 14 maps, try out over 20 weapons, and can represent factions inspired by Ubisoft’s games. Here’s everything you need to (hopefully) get a spot in the ongoing XDefiant closed beta.

How to register for the XDefiant closed beta

So to be in with a chance of getting asked to play the closed XDefiant beta, you first need to register online. This involves using a Ubisoft account, so make sure you’ve got the details handy if you already have one. Here’s what you need to do to get into the XDefiant beta before it ends on April 23:

Go to the XDefiant website (opens in new tab) and scroll down to the bottom to find the register section. Choose your preferred platform between PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, then click ‘register’. You can only choose one so make sure you pick the right one. Sign into your Ubisoft account, create a Ubisoft account, or sign in with a Facebook, Xbox, Twitch, or PlayStation account. You may have to check your email inbox for a verification email to verify your Ubisoft account. (Optional) Answer a couple of survey questions about other similar games. Wait. At this point, you must wait patiently for an email about “live phase updates” for XDefiant on your platform of choice. There’s no guarantee that you will get invited either but keep checking your inbox for any updates.

If you are selected, you’ll get an email providing further details on how to actually access the XDefiant beta, but this is all you can do for now. While this beta is only available for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5, the full game will be playable on PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna, although no release date has been announced yet. While you wait, you should read our XDefiant preview to read what we think so far.

What’s in the XDefiant closed beta?

Once you’ve got into the XDefiant beta, here’s what you’ll be able to try out:

14 maps. A mix of maps inspired by Ubisoft games and original maps, all of which will be available at launch.

A mix of maps inspired by Ubisoft games and original maps, all of which will be available at launch. Domination, Occupy, Zone Control, and Escort game modes are playable. More modes will be available at launch.

More modes will be available at launch. Four Factions . You can represent The Division-inspired Cleaners, Far Cry 6’s Libertad, Sam Fisher wannabes Echelon, and the Phantoms from Ghost Recon Phantoms. Each Faction features three playable characters but only one for each will be unlocked as you must complete missions to get the rest. DedSec from WatchDogs has also been revealed as a fifth Faction but will not feature in this closed beta.

. You can represent The Division-inspired Cleaners, Far Cry 6’s Libertad, Sam Fisher wannabes Echelon, and the Phantoms from Ghost Recon Phantoms. Each Faction features three playable characters but only one for each will be unlocked as you must complete missions to get the rest. DedSec from WatchDogs has also been revealed as a fifth Faction but will not feature in this closed beta. 24 weapons, 44 attachments, five explosive devices. Slot these into customizable loadouts too.

It’s also important to note that your progress will not carry over between the closed beta and launch. However, you will be able to keep up to 10 exclusive cosmetics items instead – I’m not sure how this works but presumably you’ll get the option to choose any cosmetics you unlocked as you leveled up during the beta to take with you into the full game at launch.

