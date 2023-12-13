Xbox Year in Review is now live, and Phil Spencer might have more hours in Starfield than you

Xbox players can now see how many hours they've put into their favorite games this year, including Phil Spencer, who is in the top 10% of Starfield players.

Now that there are only a few weeks left of 2023, Microsoft has launched Xbox Year in Review , which lets players gain an insight into their gaming habits of the year. The service tells players their lifetime Gamerscore, their highlights of the year (including total play time, total games, total achievements, their favourite genres, and more), as well as how they compare against other Xbox fans across the world.

One of the most interesting examples of Xbox Year in Review comes from none other than Xbox boss Phil Spencer. In a tweet, shared on December 12, Spencer wrote: "Every minute was worth it," along with a screenshot of their results. You'd think - what with being an executive of a pretty big tech company and dealing with the Microsoft Activision acquisition - that Phil Spencer wouldn't have much time to play his favourite games. Well, that definitely isn't the case as his results show.

Every minute was worth it. So fun to see this year’s Xbox Year in Review and look back at all the games I played in 2023. Let’s see your #XboxYearinReview https://t.co/17kJSLiNIE pic.twitter.com/KTeBuxGL5JDecember 12, 2023 See more

It's not too surprising to see that Spencer's top game of 2023 is Starfield. The Microsoft exec has already put 148 hours into Bethesda's RPG, but it's important to remember that he was already playing Starfield back in July 2023 - which makes his numbers a little less impressive. It does still put him in the top 10% of the RPG's active players though.

When he wasn't playing Starfield, Phil Spencer liked to jump into Diablo 4 as it is his second-most-played title of 2023. With 143 hours in the Blizzard action-RPG, the Xbox boss is only in the top 20% of active players for Diablo 4, but he has unlocked 18/25 achievements for this one.

Phil Spencer has also put a lot of hours into Pillars of Eternity, with 124 hours logged in the Obsidian game - placing him in the top 5% of active players. The stats also show us that Phil Spencer is a big fan of RPGs which is kind of a given considering his top games. We can also see that he's played other notable Xbox releases this year, including Forza Horizon 5, Remnant 2, Ravenlok, Age of Empires 2, and Grounded.