Xbox Series X and Series S are getting a price hike in Japan

Microsoft has revealed its plans to increase the price of its premium new-gen hardware, the Xbox Series X and its less powerful counterpart, the Series S, in Japan next month.

Starting February 17, the retail price of the Xbox Series X will increase from 54,978 yen to 59,978 yen ($423/£344 to $461/£375), while the Series S will cost 37,978 yen instead of 32,278 yen, an increase of approximately $44/£36. So far, Microsoft doesn't appear to have plans to raise the price of the consoles in any other regions.

In a statement (thanks, Gematsu (opens in new tab)), Microsoft Japan said, "After carefully evaluating the market condition in Japan, we have decided to change the suggested retail price of Xbox consoles in the country."

It added, "We regularly evaluate the impact of local pricing to maintain reasonable consistency across regions. This price revision affects our customers and was a difficult decision to make, but going forward we will continue to provide the ultimate Xbox experience that our customers expect."

Back in October 2022, Phil Spencer hinted that Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as Game Pass, would eventually see price increases. "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games... and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever," Spencer said.

As of August last year, the PS5 also costs more than it used to at retailers around the world, with the exception of America, which Sony says is due to the "global economic environment, including high inflation rates."

