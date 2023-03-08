Xbox says it'll commit to putting Call of Duty on PS6, too

Another batch of filings from the ongoing dispute over the Xbox Activision deal have been made public, and it seems that Microsoft is willing to commit to putting Call of Duty on PS6, too.

In Microsoft's comments (opens in new tab) on the UK's Competition Markets Authority remedies notice from February, the company explicitly spells out its plans to license Call of Duty to PlayStation for the next 10 years. As Microsoft has been saying for months, it hopes a licensing agreement will head off concerns about it making Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive series.

The company says this licensing agreement "will apply to all Sony consoles (including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5) and any successor consoles." So that's the PS6 accounted for, then. Amusingly, this isn't even the first time the next next-generation consoles have come up in these documents - last year, Microsoft and Sony found some common ground in suggesting that the PS6 and next Xbox likely won't launch until 2028.

10 years is a long time, and it's a span that would certainly include the launch of the next PlayStation console - unless, of course, something drastic changes in how the next console cycles go down. When discussing potential renewals for the 10 year deal Microsoft is promising to Sony (and the deal's the company has already signed with Nintendo and Nvidia), president Brad Smith noted that consoles as we know them might not even exist in a decade.

Sony, meanwhile, is worried that Microsoft might deliberately sabotage Call of Duty games on PlayStation.