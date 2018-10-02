Xbox One X with FIFA 19, Forza Horizon 4 AND Forza 7 for £409? That's a sweet deal - get it here

If you're looking to grab a new Xbox One X console, and you're based in the UK... well, we might just have the thing for you. Amazon UK is currently selling the Xbox One X for £399.99, with a copy of the brand new FIFA 19. Given that the console itself is normally £450 with no game, that seems like a sweet deal. You can grab the console on its own for £399.95, but for the sake of a few pennies... you may as well get a copy of FIFA 19 with it too. Meanwhile Very.co.uk is actually selling an Xbox One X with FIFA 19, Forza Horizon 4 AND Forza 7 for a staggering £409. That's a £90 saving.

You'll find both the deals below. The console is currently in stock, but Amazon's prices and offers tend to change quite frequently, so you'd be wise to get this one in your basket sooner rather than later. We love FIFA 19, awarding it 4.5/5 stars in our recent review. So it's well worth a punt. And if you're looking for more offers, check out our Xbox One X deals and our best Xbox One bundle guides.

Or, if you're looking for a bigger bundle with FIFA 19 AND Horizon 4...

It's worth noting that Forza Horizon 4 is out today, and you can grab a console + the game for about £450. Heck, you could probably get this Xbox One X, with FIFA, and buy Forza Horizon 4 cheap elsewhere, saving yourself even more money, if you feel like grabbing a handful of games today AND a new console. Just check out that last link for details on the latest deals on Microsoft's racer.

Of course, you could also be based in the US, and feel mighty jealous of all this Xbox One X love. You can currently get the Xbox One X with PUBG for $466.98, saving yourself 7% off the normal price. That's not a bad deal at all, but expect better ones in the coming weeks as we head closer to Christmas and those all important Black Friday 2018 game deals... Oh yes.