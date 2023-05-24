Xbox fans convinced a publisher to port an Inspector Gadget game to their platform

Xbox fans have convinced a games publisher to include the console in its launch plans for an upcoming action game based on a mildly popular IP, meaning that you too can play Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party on an Xbox platform when it releases.

Earlier this week, fans took to Twitter to ask publisher Microids what the deal is regarding the Inspector Gadget game skipping Xbox. Some worried the console was being increasingly overlooked for releases more generally, while others just found it odd that other games in the publisher's pipeline are set to release on the console, but not this one. Microids didn't quite give an explanation, though did say that "If the demand is strong enough we will consider the possibility of offering the title on Xbox."

Well, that demand has swiftly been met. Inspector Gadget is coming to Xbox via digital when it releases later this year in September.

"Xbox gamers, we've heard you loud and clear!" The publisher tweets. "Aware of the strong demand for this title, we have worked hard, and now, we can assure you that Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in digital format!"

Plenty of Tweets have since been deleted about the game not coming to Xbox, though you can find a snapshot of the discourse courtesy of Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gach.

The brief saga isn't the first time we've seen Xbox make fans make headlines this week. Despite being months out, the Starfield review discourse has already begun. Some believe it'll review well, as Bethesda's previous hit Skyrim was a banger, while others reckon 'bias' against Xbox means it'll get a seven-out-of-ten score at the worst – which is still a good rating, but that's a rant for another time.

We'll likely see plenty more news around the console soon enough, with the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct right around the bend.