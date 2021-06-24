Xbox boss gives update on Fable 4 stating that fans “should take confidence” in Forza Horizon 5 devs

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that Fable 4 is in good hands with the developers behind Forza Horizon 5 .

In an interview with the Dropped Frames Podcast (as spotted by VGC ), Spencer gave a small update on the development of Fable 4 where he stated that long-time fans of the series “should just take confidence” in Playground Games due to the “pedigree of the team” which is highlighted in their work on Forza Horizon 5.

Other than praising the studio responsible for Fable 4, the head of Xbox, unfortunately, didn’t have much more to say about its development. What we do already know however is that it is due to release on the Xbox Series X and PC at some point and is being developed on the same engine as Forza Motorsport , which makes a lot of sense considering the developers in charge of the project.

There have been numerous rumors surrounding the game and how it’ll play since it was announced including the rumor that Fable 4 will be a MMO set in the Fable universe , as well as a supposed leak that claims that several parts of what makes a Fable game have been changed, from its gameplay to core themes. The leak also suggested that the game may even involve time travel and could be set across multiple planets. However, until we see more of Fable 4, both of these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

We first found out about a new Fable game last year at the Xbox Games Showcase , where a teaser trailer was revealed which pretty much sent the whole Fable fan base into meltdown. This is mostly due to the last mainline Fable game, Fable 3, being released all the way back in 2010. In the teaser trailer, we got a brief look at a lush forestry environment as well as an unlucky pixie that by the end of the trailer has an unfortunate run-in with a large toad.

As for Playground Games, they’ve been working hard on Forza Horizon 5 which is also still in development however does have a release date set for November 9, 2021. The latest addition to the Forza series will be set in Mexico, and after an exciting new trailer debuted at E3 , it quickly became the most anticipated game from the event according to fans.