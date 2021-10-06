Xbox and Adidas kick off a 20th anniversary shoe collaboration series

Xbox and Adidas have shown off the first, very green, fruits of their anniversary collaboration, but if you want a pair you'll have to win them.

The new design is a special Adidas Originals Forum Tech sneaker, cladding the shoe in bright green and black with the original Xbox logo featured on the tongue. The translucent green sole was inspired by the original Halo: Combat Evolved special edition console, which kitted out the whole system and bundled controller in a see-through green shell. The words "Xbox Seattle WA 2001" are printed on the side, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox's launch.

Microsoft says this Forum Tech design will be followed by more sneakers "inspired by past and present Xbox console generations" in the months ahead, and one of them will even be made available for purchase by the general public. If you want to get your hands on the Xbox 20th Forum Tech specifically, though, you'll just have to stay tuned to the official Xbox Twitter account and look out for opportunities to win a pair.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other ways to celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary, you can try swapping in this Xbox Series X theme that pays tribute to the original green goo dashboard design . The date of the anniversary proper will arrive in November, so we can likely expect even more Xbox celebrations around then.