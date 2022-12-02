X-Men: Sins of Sinister makes March the month of Marvel mutant mash-ups

Sins of Sinister, Marvel's first big X-Men crossover of 2023 - in which the Marvel Universe is remade in Mister Sinister's image, a la the original '90s Age of Apocalypse event - continues into March with a new look at what's coming up in all three Sins of Sinister tie-in titles planned for release in the third month of the year.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

In Sins of Sinister, Sinister's machinations will create "a horror timeline that makes Age of Apocalypse look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special," which is shown at three different eras in the course of the event: 10 years in the future, 100 years in the future, and 1000 years in the future. And that timeline extends into several other spin-off limited series, each running for three issues, with the second issue of each limited series arriving in March.

As with the first issues of the limited series, all drawn by Paco Medina, the second issues of all three titles will be drawn by Andrea Di Vito.

In terms of what Marvel has planned for Sins of Sinister in March, first up there's March 8's Nightcrawlers #2, written by Si Spurrier with art from Di Vito, as stated. In Nightcrawlers #2, the mutant team (who are all mash-ups of Nightcrawler and other mutants) will pull off a series of cosmic heists to create "the sacred weapon."

Then, in March 15's Immoral X-Men #2 from writer Kieron Gillen and Andrea Di Vito, another mutant mash-up, Rasputin (who debuted way back in the Powers of X limited series that helped launch the Krakoa era), a mash-up of Magik and Colossus.

Finally, in March 22's Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants from Al Ewing along with, naturally, Andrea Di Vito, Storm and her team are caught between two factions of Mr. Sinister's creations in "an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists."

Here's a gallery of March's Sins of Sinister covers:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full March 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

Keep up with all the new X-Men comics planned for release in 2022 and 2023.