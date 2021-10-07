Classic X-Men creators Simonson and Claremont return to their fan-favorite teams in X-Men Legends

Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson are returning to the pages of Marvel's X-Men Legends in January. While their first 'Legends' X-reunion centered on their collective time on X-Factor, their upcoming return engagement picks up on Louise "Weezie" Simonson's time on the New Mutants and once again features X-Men villain (and Simonson creation) Apocalypse.

In January 26's X-Men Legends #11, Apocalypse is searching for this next Horseman and he decides that the X-Men's underclassmen the New Mutants are a good place to start looking.

The story stars the junior mutants at the time - Cannonball, Dani Moonstar, Wolfsbane, Sunspot, Boom Boom, Rictor, and more as Caliban leads War and Pestilence in their search for a fourth for their deadly quartet.

Marvel bills this as a "never-before-seen link" (the premise of the X-Men Legends title) between the New Mutants and Apocalypse.

X-Men Legends #11 cover by Walter Simonson (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Simonson wrote 31 issues of the New Mutants between #55 and #97 and three annuals between 1987 and 1991.

The story would logically take place sometime between 1989's New Mutants #77 which featured Boom Boom and Rictor joining the team and 1990's New Mutants #87 in which Dani Moonstar left the team to stay in Asgard.

The publisher also revealed that the X-Men legend himself Chris Claremont will appropriately debut on the title in February's X-Men Legends #12 in a story that "sheds new light" on the original U.K.-based X-Men team Excalibur he created, and are promising more details about the story in a subsequent full announcement.

