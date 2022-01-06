X-Men Red ropes in Storm, Magneto, Abigail Brand, and more for a Game of Thrones-esque political slugfest

Following the reveal of X-Men Red in SWORD #11 (read Newsarama's recap), which also revealed SWORD leader Abigail Brand as an ally of Orchis and a traitor to mutantkind, Marvel Comics has now unveiled more information about the new X-Men Red title by writer Al Ewing and artist Stefano Caselli.

X-Men Red #2 cover by Russell Dauterman (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men Red will focus on the mutants of Planet Arakko, formerly Mars, as they adjust to life on their new homeworld amidst threats both internal and existential. Under the guidance of Storm, regent of Planet Arakko, the mutants of Mars will build a new society - even as it comes under challenges from the likes of Abigail Brand's scheming, and potential conflicts with Sunfire, Vulcan, Cable, and more.

"Mutantkind terraformed Mars, bringing a dead world back to life and changing the Marvel Universe forever," Ewing states in Marvel's announcement.

Storm character design by Russell Dauterman (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Mars is now Planet Arakko, home to an ancient mutant society that spent thousands of years facing war, imprisonment, and pain - and home to Storm, who won a place of power on their ruling council," he continues. "Now Arakko has a chance to find peace at last and forge their own path to the future... but there are those who'd rather see them fenced in and subjugated. Does Mars really need X-Men to save it - or can the mutants of Arakko fight for themselves? Storm's not the only one who's asking... and the answers are in X-Men Red."

X-Men Red is just the latest addition to the new 'Destiny of X' era beginning in March. Marvel Comics previously announced details for new titles Immortal X-Men, a new X-Force, a relaunched Marauders, Nightcrawler's Legion of X, a revamped Excalibur called Knights of X, and new Gambit series written by the X-Men legend Chris Claremont.

X-Men Red #1 cover Russell Dauterman (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Plus Wolverine is adding Deadpool and Danger as series co-stars, and Marvel dropped a new 2022 version of the early 2021 fan vote that selected the last member (Polaris) of the core X-Men superhero team, and the X-Men (in some capacity) will be involved with the Avengers and Eternals in Marvel's big 2022 Marvel Universe event Judgment Day that the publisher says will change the mutantkind's relationship with the Earth's Mightiest Heroes forever.

X-Men Red #1 is due out on April 6, with X-Men Red #2 scheduled to follow on April 27. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full April 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

All of these upcoming titles are why Newsarama created our list of all new X-Men comics, graphic novels, and collections arriving in 2022.