Writing Baldur's Gate 3 was "the honor of a lifetime," but Larian's new writing director is "so excited for what comes next"

By Hirun Cryer
Larian's heading in a new direction

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Larian's writing director is "so excited" for the studio's next game after Baldur's Gate 3.

Last week, news broke that Larian wasn't making Baldur's Gate 4, and had even abandoned DLC for Baldur's Gate 3 because the developer's heart just wasn't in it. Now, Larian's writing director, Adam Smith, says in the tweet below that he's "so excited" for what's next for the studio, whatever that might eventually be.

It's a little difficult from Smith's tweet to judge whether Larian has actually settled on what it's making next or whether the writing director is more generally excited about the studio's future. Given how beloved Baldur's Gate 3 is, though, I'd reckon there are a lot of people out there feeling similarly to Smith even if they don't know what the developer is actually working on now.

In a new interview with Eurogamer from the Game Developer's Conference in San Francisco, Larian studio head Swen Vincke speaks a little more about the studio's next game. Vincke says the developer's next game will have a different "tone, style, way of doing it" compared to Baldur's Gate 3, but also says that claims it would "dwarf" the RPG have been taking out context.

"So it's not a very big RPG that will dwarf them all, that we're making now - I mean like, we have a couple, we have two games that we want to make - and [that] we actually intended on after making BG3, so we're just back on that track now. They're big and ambitious, that's for sure. But I mean, I think scope-wise, BG3's probably already good enough!" Vincke tells the outlet.

It's not entirely the end of the road for Baldur's Gate 3, however. Vincke revealed elsewhere recently that the hit RPG will still get mod support and ending cinematics, just not actual new content. I can't wait to see what sort of nonsense the modding community gets up to with Larian's huge game.

