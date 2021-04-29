Wreckfest PS5 trailer is car-smashing 4K action

The Wreckfest PS5 version is officially one of the free PS Plus games for May, and a new trailer shows off the upgraded car carnage you can look forward to once it arrives.

The trailer for the new-gen version of Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last takes you on a crash course of the new features coming to PS5. Here's a quick bullet list of everything Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic have revealed for the Wreckfest PS5 version so far.

60 FPS

4K resolution

Faster loading times

Enhanced lighting

Improved visual effects

24-player multiplayer

Controller haptic feedback

Wreckfest has been available on previous-gen consoles since 2019 (the PC version had an extensive early access period which ended with a full release in 2018), but its arrival on PS Plus will also mark its new-gen debut. If you aren't subscribed to PS Plus, you'll be able to pick up Wreckfest on PS5 by itself starting on June 1 as a $40 purchase, or as a $10 upgrade if you already own the PS4 version.

Wreckfest initially debuted as Bugbear Entertainment's Next Car Game. The studio behind the FlatOut games returned to the physics-based, destruction-ridden racing space with gusto, letting players compete in knock-down, drag-out races or abandon all pretense and simply slam into each other until their cars stopped working in demolition derby events. And now you get to enjoy all those smashed-up car parts in 4K and at 60 frames per second on PS5.