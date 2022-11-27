WoW Dragonflight release time - countdown to the new expansion

World of Warcraft’s next big expansion goes live soon, and, as ever, Blizzard has provided all the details you’ll need on the WoW Dragonflight release time to ensure you know exactly when you can log in.

The good news is that Dragonflight releases universally simultaneously, so you don’t have to worry about players on different servers getting the new expansion a day earlier than you. The way unlock times are being handled means that you may have to get up early in the morning to play from the word go, depending on where you play, though it’s an option you can choose to take.

You can find a nifty infographic (opens in new tab) below if that’s how you prefer your unlock times served up. If you find yourself squinting at the screen, though, then we’ve provided a clear rundown on each WoW Dragonflight release time further below to ensure you know when it unlocks in your timezone and on what day – as we have explained, the time is universal, so time and day vary depending where you hang your hat.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

WoW Dragonflight release time

November 28 3pm PST 6pm EST 8pm BRT 11pm GMT

November 29 12am CET 2am TRT 3am GST 7am CST 8am KST 10am AEST



Dragonflight takes you to a new area called the Dragon Isles, offering a fresh start from Shadowlands, as all World of Warcraft expansions tend to do. Alongside the typical offering of new areas, raid content, and story, you’re also getting a new Dragon-based class called the Dracthyr Evoker, which comes with unique flying mechanics.

Don’t worry if you’re wed to your current class, though, as dragon mounts offer the same thrill. As ever, you can pick up the base edition of the expansion or the heroic or epic editions if you fancy extra goodies like a level boost or an early flying mount. Early access to the Dracthyr Evoker is also on offer across all the editions, though we’re so close to the Dragonflight release time it’s not quite as early as it once was.

Looking to level up quickly? This World of Warcraft player broke the level max world record in just three hours thanks to the Dragonflight pre-patch, and explained exactly how they did it.