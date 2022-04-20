World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date theories point to a 2023 launch

The World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date hasn't been announced just yet, but Activision Blizzard's history could give us some clues to work with.

Just yesterday, Activision Blizzard finally unveiled Dragonflight, the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. Right now, we know that "Dragonriding" will headline the expansion as a new feature, alongside new zones, Raids, and more, but the developer didn't talk about a release date for the new DLC. All we know for sure is that an alpha test is expected in the not-too distant future, and that you can sign up for eventual beta-testing on the expansion's official website.

Looking back on Activision Blizzard's history though, we can begin to get a better idea of when Dragonflight might launch. Back in November 2019, Activision Blizzard announced the Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft, which would release nearly one year later in October 2020.

Similarly, the Legion expansion was unveiled in August 2015, and wouldn't release until a full year later in August 2016. Running slightly counter to those year-wide gaps is the Battle for Azeroth expansion, which was revealed back in November 2017, and would release nine months later in August 2018.

Taking this history into account, it's not unreasonable to expect Dragonflight to launch next year in 2023. In fact, if Shadowlands and Legion are anything to go by, we might not be playing Dragonflight until well into next year, potentially around March or April time.

Even if Dragonflight has a shorter reveal to release gap, like Battle for Azeroth, we're still looking at a wait until January 2023 for the new expansion to launch. Activision Blizzard might not have commented on a release date for Dragonflight yesterday, but it's pretty clear we shouldn't expect the expansion to launch this year in 2022.

In the meantime though, Wrath of the Lich King Classic is scheduled to launch later this year in 2022.