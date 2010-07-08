World of Warcraft Cataclysm comparison screens

Azeroth, as we know it today, will be torn asunder once World of Warcraft: Cataclysm releases. Having sat dormant for decades, Deathwing is finally breaking his shackles, dipping his paintbrush in the inkwell of destruction and doing his best Bob Ross impression with both Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms acting as his canvases (no more happy little trees, unfortunately).

Check out these comparison screens from the Cataclysm beta to see what the new WoW will look like once Deathwing arrives on the scene…

Kalimdor



Orgrimmar

The new Warchief of the Horde, Garrosh Hellscream, will waste no time bolstering the defenses of Orgrimmar. By reinforcing walls made of stone and wood with dark iron (exactly like Warsong Hold, found in Northrend), the once drab city gets a meaner look. In the interest of security, he also moved the goblin zeppelin towers from outside the city, to the inside.



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



The Barrens



After Deathwing tears a great fissure through the landscape, The Barrens will split into the Northern and Southern Barrens. While it remains mostly, well... barren, there are several locations that are now flush with wildlife thanks to the druids.



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm

Located in the Southern Barrens is Camp Taurajo, a longtime outpost for the tauren. It will be burnt to the ground and taken over by invading Alliance forces.



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Stonetalon Mountains



The Stonetalon Mountains have always been an essential zone for leveling members of the Horde and Alliance and it's about to see some big changes. Most notably, it appears that the night elf obelisk from Desolace, Ethel Rethor, will be moved to Stonetalon. While this isn't something we can confirm one way or another, the evidence sure does speak loudly.



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm

The currently peaceful trek up to the moonwell of Stonetalon Peak will also change drastically. Night elven protectors are locked in a skirmish with members of the Horde, and for good reason. It would appear that some ominous invading tentacles have desecrated their moonwell.



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Above: Before Cataclysm



Above: After Cataclysm



Head to the next page for a close look at the changes in Thousand Needles and Tanaris.