Work on the Dungeons & Dragons movie continues as directors "are doing prep" from home

Worry not, Dungeons & Dragons fans – the upcoming movie might have been pushed back until 2022 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but work is continuing in the background, according to directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

"We had just commenced on our second draft of Dungeons & Dragons," Goldstein told The Hollywood Reporter (thanks, Comic Book ) when asked what they were doing during the lockdown. "We were able to go off and devote our time to that. On the other hand, we were supposed to be flying to the UK to scout in March."

"Once we got our scout dates, I think the next day they had basically shut down all travel to and from Europe," Daley said. "It obviously put everything in that sense on hold. That said, the studio and eOne and everyone over there remain cautiously optimistic about getting the ball rolling again as soon as possible, obviously in the safest possible way. We have turned in our second draft of the movie and are doing prep with storyboarding and visualizing sequences. That's stuff we can do from our homes as well."

"We do a weekly [meeting] with the studio where we all get on the phone and discuss the state of everything involved in the movie," Daley added. "The only thing we have back-burnered is the actual physical scouting."

The directors also intimated that while "not an out and out comedy", the pair "want it to be fun", so the movie will be "an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures".

The Dungeons & Dragon movie is cautiously slated to release on May 27, 2022.

