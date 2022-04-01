Will Wonder Woman 3 feature a Steve Trevor appearance? Chris Pine weighs in

Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is no stranger to coming back from the dead, having sacrificed himself to save the day in 2017's Wonder Woman before reappearing in its sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

With that in mind, it seems possible that he might resurrect again – yes, he kicked the bucket at the end of the second movie, too – in the upcoming third installment. Pine's now shot down the optimistic theory.

"I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them all the best on the third one," the Star Trek actor candidly told USA Today, while promoting his new movies The Contractor and All The Old Knives.

Looking back on his time filming Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 with filmmaker Patty Jenkins, Pine praised the director for allowing the crews she surrounds herself with have a say in the movie-making process. He also touched on the fact that while she's open to ideas, she never loses sight of her own vision.

"What I learned from Patty is that she just has such confidence in letting her opinions be known and a collaborative spirit, in terms of getting what she wants done," Pine told the publication. "You are working with a bunch of people who are great at their respective crafts, so you have to give them the space to do what they can."

Starring Gal Gadot as the titular hero, Wonder Woman sees Diana Prince set out to stop World War I, having convinced herself that the orchestrator of the conflict is Ares, the god-like enemy of her people. After he crash lands on her island, Themyscira, pilot and spy Steve Trevor tags along on her mission, despite his doubts in her claim.

In Wonder Woman 1984, which is expectedly set in the 1980s, the immortal Diana finds herself still pining over Steve, despite the fact that he died almost 70 years ago. Now working as a museum curator, specialising in unique and mysterious artefacts, she inadvertently wishes for Steve's return with a magical Dreamstone, which leads to his soul being transferred into the body of a stranger.

Together, the pair face off against Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and business tycoon Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), before Diana realises that it's not her place to tamper with reality and that she must let Steve's spirit go.

Wonder Woman is available to stream on Netflix in the UK, and HBO Max in the US. Wonder Woman 1984 is available to stream on NOW and Sky Cinema in the UK, and HBO Max in the US. If you don't fancy watching either of them right now, then check out our list of the best superhero movies for some viewing inspiration.