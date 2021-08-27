Wonder Woman 1984 director calls its HBO Max release a "heartbreaking experience"

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has opened up about the DC sequel’s day-and-date release, calling it a "heartbreaking experience."

"It was the best choice in a bunch of bad choices at the moment," Jenkins told a gathered audience at CinemaCon of the decision to put Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max simultaneously alongside a theatrical release (via Deadline).

For Jenkins, the movie – which grossed $166m worldwide vs. the original’s $820m – was designed for the big screen: "It was detrimental to the movie… I don’t think it plays the same on streaming ever," Jenkins said. "I’m not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever."

That even extends to making movies for Netflix. The streamer, which can count the likes of The Irishman among its recent major releases, usually holds a limited theatrical run before putting a movie on streaming for its subscribers.

"I like working with Netflix for television, I wouldn’t make a movie there or any streaming service with those terms," Jenkins explained. The director had previously signed a TV deal with Netflix back in 2019.

Next up for Jenkins is a trip to a galaxy far, far away – and on the big screen, as far as we know – with new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron.

On Rogue Squadron, Jenkins said it will be important to offer a blend of a fresh story while still having an eye towards the property’s history – which includes books and video games.

"I think the Michael Stackpole books and the video game, and all of the Rogue Squadron books, there’s an incredible history that it’s really important to honor," Jenkins told AP.

"And yet it must be brought to a new age because we have to tell a new story with it, so you’re trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter pilot movie that I’ve always wanted to make as well. And so it’s a big brew of things that you’re trying to put together, and still keep a very simple story."

For more on all things Star Wars, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies in the works – including entries from Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, and Kevin Feige.