An under-the-radar 2022 crime drama is suddenly the #1 show on Netflix

If you’re anything like us, you’re always desperate for a new drama to binge on Netflix. On top of that, there’s always a risk of FOMO – especially when a show explodes in popularity and is suddenly the only thing everyone is talking about. Witness Number 3 on Netflix, then, feels like the perfect match for our streaming needs.

The thriller is an under-the-radar show that aired on Channel 5 in the UK in 2022. Thankfully, it’s now been given a new lease of life on streaming this year and is currently the #1 show in the UK on the platform. Brits know quality crime dramas when they see one, so it’s best to pay attention. If you’re in the US, it’s currently available to stream on Hulu.

So what’s Witness Number 3 all about? Nina Toussaint-White plays Jodie, a hairdresser drawn into a world of suspense and paranoia after she inadvertently witnesses the final moments of a murder victim. That’s not all. She also spied the person they were last with. What follows is a tense and paranoid thriller as the walls close in on Jodie across the four-episode run.

On Twitter, fans are falling over themselves to praise Witness Number 3 – a show that was watched more than The Witcher season 3 last week in the UK.

"If you’re into crime & in need of something to watch, Witness Number 3 on Netflix is ace. I’ve boshed half of it tonight and terrified to watch the next tomorrow," one remarked.

Viewers have also described it as a drama that will "keep you hooked from start to finish." One, after finishing Witness Number 3, said it’s a "tense" series, while another added that it’s a "tad intense."

