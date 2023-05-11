Witches battle demons in Image's new epic fantasy saga, Edenwood

Deathstroke and Nocterra writer/artist Tony S. Daniel will be pitching demons against witches in the Midwest this September, with new epic fantasy saga Edenwood. The series, colored by Natália Marques and published by Image, has been in the works for the last three years.

Image's press release says of the new book: "An eons-long series of multiverse wars between demons and witches has found earth as its latest battleground. The battle pits Necronema, the demonic land which supplanted the Midwest twenty years ago, against Edenwood, the witchcraft controlled area of land that protects the rest of the U.S."

The hero of the story is Rion, a young man forced to step up into the role of leader after he kills a dangerous demon. Together with an elite squad of demon hunters, he must infiltrate Necronema and assassinate various targets, but Rion feels that he has a higher purpose, one that may be linked to a young witch held prisoner in the demonic lands.

Check out the cover for Edenwood #1 below.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

"Edenwood is a series three years in the making," said Daniel of the new book. "This series represents what I love most about comics: excitement, drama, big action, heroes we can relate to and fall in love with, and villains we'll love to despise. This series is very high concept - yet its characters remain relatable and grounded in reality - all while we have an epic, large-scale battleground of demonic tanks, floating battleships and demon soldiers pitted against witchcraft-infused weaponry and armored soldiers. And away from all of the violent magic and mayhem between Edenwood and Necronema, we have the 'Open Lands' (the rest of the United States) where just as much evil is happening but in a quiet, deliberate way, to further the demon expansion."

Edenwood #1 will be published by Image on September 27.

