Witcher 3 devs reveal some PS5 players are missing expansions

CD Projekt is investigating new issues with The Witcher 3's new-gen versions, including missing expansions on PS5.

Yesterday on December 15, a new post on the CD Projekt forums (opens in new tab) sprang up from a development staffer, pinpointing known issues with the new port. Included in the list of problems for The Witcher 3's new-gen versions are expansions missing for PS5 players who previously purchased them.

Additionally, CD Projekt acknowledges that PC players are facing crashes. The developer advises players to update their drivers before playing The Witcher 3, which is a slight update on the PC situation since CD Projekt first announced they were aware of PC issues affecting the game earlier this week.

Elsewhere, those who own the game on Origin are apparently unable to update The Witcher 3 to the new-gen versions. This is a pretty significant problem with the new game, as you can no doubt imagine, leaving many players unable to access The Witcher 3's brand new, shiny version in the first place.

Finally, CD Projekt is aware of low ray tracing performance on Intel GPUs. Unlike the crashing issues, there isn't a workaround for PC players here, but it'd probably be best if those on PC disabled ray tracing features for now, at least until a remedy is put out by the studio.

It's been a slightly rocky start to life for the new-gen versions of The Witcher 3, with PC players apparently bearing the brunt of the problems. Considering how open and communicative CD Projekt has been this past week though, we should have an update on improvements to the port before too long.

