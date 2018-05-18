Win the first two novels in Mark Lawrence’s The Book of the Ancestors series

Fantasy author Mark Lawrence won plaudits for his series The Broken Empire and The Red Queen’s War. Now he’s moved onto a third trilogy, The Book of the Ancestors, whose second instalment, Grey Sister, has just hit bookshops.

The follow-up to Red Sister, it once again centres on Nona Grey, a resident at Sweet Mercy Convent, where the nuns train their pupils in the art of killing. Book two sees Nona beginning to learn the secrets of the universe in Mystic Class. Before she leaves the convent, she must choose her future path. Standing in her way are the pride of a thwarted assassin, the ambition of a would-be empress, and the vengeance of the empire’s richest lord…

