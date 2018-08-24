Win Tamora Pierce's new novel, Tempests and Slaughter

Fantasy author Tamora Pierce has been telling tales set in her Tortall universe since 1983, with adventures spanning five different series. Now a new book’s imminent!

Tempests and Slaughter reveals the story of how Numair Salmalin began his journey to becoming one of greatest mages the realm has ever known. Arram Draper is the youngest student in his class and has the gift of unlimited potential for power… and attracting danger. At his side are clever Varice, a girl too often overlooked, and Ozorne, the "leftover prince" with secret ambitions. Together, the three forge a bond that will one day shape kingdoms. But as Ozorne inches closer to the throne and Varice grows closer to Arram's heart, Arram realises that soon he’ll have to decide where his loyalties truly lie...

The book's released on September 20, 2018; why not pre-order it now? Thanks to HarperVoyager, we have 10 hardback copies to give away. One lucky winner will also bag four paperbacks of Pierce’s Immortals Quartet (which is being reissued with a new look on October 18, 2018): that’s Wild Magic, Wolf-Speaker, Emperor Mage and The Realms of the Gods. To put your name in the hat, simply answer the question below: