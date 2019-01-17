Win new Judge Dredd book Judges Volume One

Good news for fans of Mega City One’s most implacable lawman: there’s a new prose series based on classic 2000 AD strip Judge Dredd.

Judges Volume One brings together three novellas (written by Michael Carroll, Charles J Eskew and George Mann) exploring the origins of Dredd’s Department of Justice, with protests and violence meeting the first Judges as they hit the street to enforce controversial new justice laws.

The book is available both in paperback (price £8.99/$11.99) and as an ebook now in the UK/from February 26 in the US. Thanks to Rebellion Publishing we have 10 copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.