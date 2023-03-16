Win a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Blu-ray box set

Standalone episodic adventures returned to the Star Trek universe last year with Strange New Worlds, a new show following the adventures of Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the Enterprise. And it was extremely well-received: SFX's reviewer called it "the best first season of live-action Star Trek since the original run in 1965", adding, "While the stories have a consciously retro feel, the series' nuanced characterisation allows it to sit happily alongside more contemporary shows."

As of Monday 20 March, all 10 episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season one will be available to own (opens in new tab) on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD or digital formats. Bonus features include three featurettes – one a general look at the season, one focused on Anson Mount's portrayal of Pike, and one about the cutting-edge technology used to place the actors into alien worlds. You also get commentary by Mount and co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman, deleted scenes, and a gag reel.

We have four Blu-ray box sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.