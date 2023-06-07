Win a massive Diablo 4 bundle complete with an MSI RTX 4080 Suprim

With Diablo 4 upon us, if you need a helping hand on your trip to Hell, this competition is perfect. We're giving away a Diablo 4 Collector's Box, complete with a welcome hardware boost to help you play the game at its very best.

The Diablo 4 Collector's Box comes filled with goodies. The limited edition offering features fantastic exterior artwork inviting you through the gates of Hell, and it only gets better when you open it up. The box features two art prints as well as the Collector's Edition art book, a cloth map of Sanctuary, a Horadrim Pin, a pentagram-style Occult mousepad, and some amazingly ornate 'Candles of Creation'.

As if that somehow weren't enough, the winner will also receive a top-end graphics card. The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Suprim is one of the best on the market right now, and will make even the pits of Hell look amazing. And with DLSS 3 support, your new graphics card will ensure that you can push your Diablo 4 framerate to the absolute max.

To be in with a chance of winning this complete Diablo 4 package, all you need to do is follow GamesRadar+ and reply to the tweet below telling us what you're enjoying most about Diablo 4.

Follow GamesRadar+ and reply with what you’re enjoying most about Diablo 4 to be in with a chance of winning an @NVIDIAGeForceUK @MSI__UK RTX 4080 Suprim and a Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition box #DiabloRTX T&Cs apply. UK Residents only. https://t.co/mjUrN94T4LJune 7, 2023 See more

The competition closes on June 30, 2023. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. Entries must be received by midnight on June 30, 2023 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner entitled to an MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Suprim and Diablo 4 Collector's Box The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.