Win a copy of the Doctor Who: Scratchman book

Doctor Who: Scratchman is a project which has almost mythical status amongst fans of the series. Back in 1975, Fourth Doctor Tom Baker and companion actor Ian Marter brainstormed ideas for a Who adventure during breaks in rehearsals. These ideas were eventually worked up into a screenplay for a movie, with attempts made for several years to secure finances. Sadly these plans never come to fruition.

Now, aided by regular Who novelist James Goss, Baker has finally adapted the story into a book. Featuring Scottish villagers being transformed into scarecrows, a trip to a hellish dimension ruled by the titular Scratchman, and sequences like one where the Doctor and his companions are trapped on a giant pinball machine, it's as oddball as you'd expect for something springing from the mind of Tom Baker.

Doctor Who: Scratchman is available to buy now as a hardback, ebook, or audiobook (read by Baker himself). Thanks to BBC Books we have five hardbacks to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.