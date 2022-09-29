Win a Blu-ray of The Black Phone

Based on a short story by Joe Hill (who's previously had his work adapted for Locke & Key, Horns and In The Tall Grass), The Black Phone is the latest collaboration by Sinister's Scott Derrickson and C Robert Cargill.

Firmly grounded in a believable 1970s setting, this supernatural tale sees a 13-year-old boy becoming the latest child abducted by a child killer nicknamed The Grabber (Ethan Hawke), and imprisoned in a basement. Fortunately, Finney has a lifeline: a disconnected phone on the wall, which starts impossibly ringing, providing him with advice from the voices of The Grabber's previous, deceased victims.

The Black Phone is available to buy on download now, with the Blu-ray and DVD following on 3 October. Extras include detailed commentary by Scott Derrickson, 22 minutes of featurettes, two deleted scenes, and “Shadowprowler”, a Derrickson short shot in lockdown.

