Win a Blu-ray of Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnie's back (again)! Well, he did say he would. But Schwarzenegger's latest turn as a T-800 isn't the big USP of Terminator: Dark Fate. That's the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Still kicking ass after all these years, this time she faces the threat of the Rev-9, a new Terminator model capable of splitting itself in two, which is hunting down a young Mexican woman, Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes).

James Cameron acted as a producer on the film, and was involved in pre-production and script work. Struggling to remember what happened in Terminator: Genisys et al? No need! Dark Fate effectively wipes everything which came after Terminator 2: Judgment Day from the continuity by pretending it was part of some alternate timeline.

Terminator: Dark Fate is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD from 2nd March