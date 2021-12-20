Win a Blu-ray of Malignant

James Wan needs no introduction for fans of scary movies: the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises, and the creator of The Conjuring Universe, he's behind some of the biggest horror hits of the last two decades.



His latest shocker, Malignant, follows Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who begins the film pregnant, with an abusive husband; one night something snaps his neck and causes her to suffer a miscarriage. Madison then discovers that she has some sort of psychic connection with the killer, suffering grisly visions of further murders... Featuring atmospheric use of the passageways beneath Seattle and some stunningly choreographed blood-drenched slaughter, the film has a killer twist which our reviewer said "deserves some sort of gong for rug-pull of the year".



