Win a 4K Star Trek: The Next Generation movies box set

Has seeing the Star Trek: The Next Generation bridge crew reunited for season three of Star Trek: Picard given you a hankering to revisit their past adventures? Then you might want to pick up a new 4K box set.

Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection includes Ultra HD editions of all four of their big-screen adventures: Generations, in which Picard and Kirk team up to stop Malcolm McDowell's Tolian Soran destroying a planetary system; First Contact, in which the Enterprise-D crew foil a Borg attempt to meddle with a turning point in Earth history; Insurrection, in which they protect the people of a peaceful planet with rejuvenating properties; and Nemesis, in which they face off against a clone of Picard created by the Romulans.

