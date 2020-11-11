The Irish accents in the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer have everyone talking

The trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme has hit the internet, and it's causing a quite a stir. The new movie follows Jamie Dornan’s Anthony and Emily Blunt’s Rosemary, two Irish country folk who are seemingly in love. However, Anthony's father Tony – played by Christopher Walken – considers handing their farm over to Anthony’s American cousin Adam, played by Jon Hamm, and a love triangle forms.

From the trailer, it looks like Anthony is going to have some difficulties winning Rosemary over after Adam rolls into town and takes Rosemary off on a trip to New York City. Watch the trailer, which features some fun accents, below.

Wild Mountain Time is based on the Tony-nominated play Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley, who also wrote and directed the film. He previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Moonstruck, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Doubt: A Parable.

Despite Shanley’s accolades, the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer hasn’t been met with universal enthusiasm. A lot of social media users have been discussing the Irish accents – especially Christopher Walken’s.

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain wrote on Twitter: “For the record, I could only manage half of the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer. I have put the rest of it back in the fridge for later, where it will stay untouched until I eventually throw it out in a month.” See a cross-section of the comments below.

Wild Mountain Thyme will be released on December 11 2020, so we can look forward to hearing more of Walken's Irish accent quite soon. Until then, check out our list of all the must-see movies still coming to cinemas this year.